CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistee, MI

Manistee's Guardian Angels Church to host pipe organ concert

By Compiled by Arielle Breen
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTEE — To close out a season of programs at Guardian Angels Church, Peter Kurdziel will perform a concert on the pipe organ this month. “Peter is extremely talented and his music will be unlike what you have heard on a pipe organ in recent memory,” reads part of the release on the event. “His selections of music cover the full range of musical genres for organ and make use of the organ's many different voices and instrumentations.”

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Society
Manistee, MI
Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Manistee, MI
Society
City
Manistee, MI
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipe Organ#Hope College#Guardian Angels Church#Urbana Champaign#The Grand Rapids Chapter
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy