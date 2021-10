The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system, the first time this happened in American history. The system includes highways that, in total, cover almost 45,000 miles.

TRAFFIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO