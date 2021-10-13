Exertis launches Poly UK & Ire technical assistance centre

Dynamic, Customizable Framework Allows Companies to Seamlessly and Immediately Integrate Industry Standard AI-Enabled Digital Assistant into Critical Processes. CogniCor, the leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered digital assistants for highly regulated industries, announced the launch of a highly customizable and scalable knowledge graph, designed for insurance companies employing AI-powered digital assistants to streamline their user-support functions. Built on CogniCor’s years of experience deploying digital assistants in the insurance and wealth management industries, the new knowledge graph gives its digital assistants crucial context and background information to support insurance carriers, enabling firms to seamlessly integrate AI-enabled digital assistants into their operations, maximizing efficiency, reducing costly errors and streamlining critical processes.
