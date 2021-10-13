6 candidates running for Quaker Valley School Board

There are six candidates on the ballot for the Quaker Valley School Board race – and one, Stratton Nash, is running unopposed in the district’s Region 2. According to the Allegheny County Office of Elections unofficial candidate list, three candidates are vying for two spots in Region 1 – incumbents Daniela Sauro Helkowski and Jonathan Kuzma and newcomer Brett Williams. In Region 3, incumbent Kathryn Doebler and newcomer Heather Saftner are seeking the open seat. Saftner was placed on the ballot after David Poluszejko, who won the Republican ticket in the primaries, withdrew from the race.