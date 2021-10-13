CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labadie, MO

Permit for Ameren Missouri’s Labadie coal plant was issued lawfully, commission says

By Allison Kite
Columbia Missourian
 5 days ago

Missouri’s Clean Water Commission agreed Tuesday that environmental regulators were correct to issue a permit allowing the state’s largest coal-fired plant to discharge superheated water into the Missouri River despite environmentalists’ contention the utility operating it should invest in newer technology. The commission’s vote upheld a determination by the Administrative...

