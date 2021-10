„A culture of silence” is how female employees of Paradox Interactive describe the Swedish publisher's approach to discrimination against women at the company. While Activision Blizzard has been the target of most allegations of employee abuse in recent months, similar reports have surfaced about Paradox Interactive, among others. An article in Svenska Dagbladet (via Eurogamer) reminded of the allegations against the company regarding the "culture of silence" among the devs of Stellaris, Crusader Kings, and other high-profile titles.

