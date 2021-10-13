More rain chances return Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What a lovely chilly Monday morning! Skies are clear, the moon is full and the winds are calm. An area of rain is crossing well to our north, the viewing area should remain dry. We kick off the start of the week full of sunshine and gusty winds. Lows early Tuesday morning will bottom out in the 40’s region-wide (with some 30’s in the Poconos) and wind chill values, as a hearty breeze persists, will fall into the 30’s for most neighborhoods. Temperatures rebound by Wednesday into the low 70’s with continued sunshine and low humidity. Our only chance for rain will be a spotty shower Thursday night as a cold front swings through and subsequently may bring us our first high temperatures in the 50’s since last spring by next weekend.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO