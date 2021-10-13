CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More rain chances return Wednesday

By Jordan Lamers
wearegreenbay.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Midday into the afternoon will bring a chance of showers, and another batch will be scattered thunderstorms in the evening – but the main take away will that it will not be raining all day long. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

