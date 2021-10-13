‘Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ update may be disruptive for modders
A Skyrim modder has warned that the upcoming Skyrim Anniversary Edition is going to be “much more disruptive to the modding scene than is commonly believed”. Reddit user extrwi is one of the developers behind Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE), a plug-in that many mods depend on to run on the most recent release of the game, Skyrim Special Edition. It’s not the only one that mods rely on, as many also use “the Address Library by meh321” and “code signature matching, which finds functions that “look like” a specific pattern”.www.nme.com
