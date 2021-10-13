CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Winter is coming, and homeless shelters are preparing for guests

By Brian Todd
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

RED WING — Those who are looking for a safe, warm place to stay in Red Wing will be heading back to church for the upcoming winter. Liz Magill, coordinator with Hope & Harbor Homeless Shelter in Red Wing, said after renting a house during the winter of 2020-2021 to serve as a homeless shelter, the organization will return to the model it used in the winter of 2019-2020 where it rotated individuals through churches around Red Wing.

