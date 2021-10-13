Member Info for Toansy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
He said it may be delayed in the video presentation. I believe it was in Q and A at end. He still hoping for December but it could be as late as Feb. I believe NCM strategy is perfect. As SD said big miners could have us sitting for years burning cash, I didn’t have a clue two days ago but I’ve watched the presentations and read the paperwork, so any genuine investor on here shouldn’t ask questions before watching the first 30 minutes of the presentation yesterday as it will answer all. I hope over the next 12 months there will be buying opportunities so why do we not let the doomsdayers do their thing here lol.

To see the rainbow you have to put up with the rain. Gloriamarket so it's now common sense to get vaccinated againt something you have 99.7% chance of surviving. I'm not anti vax I'm pro choice, it's my choice to let my anti bodies do the business. Common sense tells me with all the advertising money spent on convincing people you need something that this is nothing more than a product that could go badly wrong whilst making companies very rich.
Dear all, as the HE1 board has just noted, we are holding an investor event on Tuesday October 19. David Minchin will be speaking live and taking questions, as will Greatland Gold CEO Shaun Day and the Poolbeg Pharma management team. Please register here for what looks like a very lively night! https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4916335130917/WN_Xc5H-dV2Q3WdRaW5ycMdcg.
RE: Not worth reading this BB niw sadly...09 Feb 2021 21:55. You’ve dragged me out of the shadows with your disappointing and wrong view of this board. This one of the best there is with some regular contributors that disseminate some excellent insight and research to the rest of us who are happy to make the best of any proper information offered. This isn’t to say that we base our investment decisions on it but it all helps to build a picture.
Fuel surpasses $5 mark

The CNMI has officially surpassed the $5 mark in fuel prices, with oil companies raising their prices another 10 cents over the weekend. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
Sunday share tips: Asos, Harmony Energy Income Trust

(Sharecast News) - The Sunday Telegraph's Questor told investors to 'buy' shares of Asos, citing analysts who believed its logistical woes would pass to back up its case. According to Fahad Hassan of Albemarle Street Partners, a shareholder in the company, those supply problems could be expected to be resolved in about six months.
UK to fund new nuclear power station as part of net zero drive - The Telegraph

Part of its Net Zero strategy, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/10/17/exclusive-government-fund-new-nuclear-power-station-part-net (Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks slide on inflation and China growth fears. Today 16:57. UPDATE 1-Biden administration moves to curtail toxic 'forever chemicals'. (Adds details and background, quote from EPA's Regan)WASHINGTON,...
Tech service links the visually impaired with remote agents for help navigating public transportation in Connecticut

Connecticut is launching an 18-month technology service pilot program linking the visually impaired to remotely-located agents for access to public transportation and other services. The Aira service uses a smartphone’s camera to stream live video to an agent who provides the subscriber with instant access to visual information about their surroundings. Agents use the live video to narrate and ...
IN BRIEF: Tlou Energy shares jump 20% on Botswana power purchase deal

Tlou Energy Ltd - power company focused on sub-Saharan Africa - Signs power purchase agreement with Botswana Power Corp. Under the agreement, the state-owned electricity company will purchase up to 10 megawatts of power generated at Tlou's Lesedi power project. Tlou has plans to develop gas, solar and hydrogen power generation assets at Lesedi, with electricity to be sold into the local power grid.
UK Treasury prepares to launch online sales tax- The Telegraph

Tax and are examining the details of a potential levy, including. what goods and services will be covered, the report added https://bit.ly/3DJKDmy. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by. LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks slide on inflation and China growth fears. Today 16:57. UPDATE 1-Biden administration moves to curtail toxic...
UK's Sunak considers cutting VAT on household energy bills- FT

Considering a cut to the 5% rate of value-added tax on household. energy bills, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3aMyzo8. Sunak had looked at reducing the 5% VAT, but no decisions had. been taken yet, the newspaper added. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by. LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks slide...
Storage containers are scarce, so toymakers are focused on small, squishy toys for the holidays

New York (CNN Business) — Jay Foreman, the chief executive of toymaker Basic Fun, was in a bind over the summer. The end-of-year holiday shopping rush was quickly approaching, but Foreman was struggling to book shipping containers to ferry the company's toys, which include Tonka trucks, Care Bears and Cutetitos. And when he did find some, the costs were exorbitant.
IN BRIEF: Artemis Alpha seeks share buyback instead of tender offer

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC - investor in listed and unlisted companies - Is seeking shareholder approval for revised approach to managing company's discount and liquidity. Is now committing to sustainable share buyback policy after deciding that tender offer no longer in the best interests of all shareholders. "We feel the...
IN BRIEF: 88 Energy plans Merlin-2 appraisal; in strong cash position

88 Energy Ltd - Alaska-focused oil exploration and appraisal company - At Project Peregrine, Merlin-1 well showed the presence of oil in multiple stacked sequences, geochemical analysis of the cores has determined the presence of light oil with an estimated API gravity between mid-30s to low-40s. Says Merlin-2 appraisal well planned for first quarter of 2022 with permitting and rig selection underway.
LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street ends the week on a strong note

* Major U.S. equity indexes end higher; DJI out front. * Consumer disc leads S&P sector gainers; utilities weakest. * Dollar slips; gold slides; crude up, bitcoin rallies ~7%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with...
Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
Publication of Investor Report

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. Investor Report of Scotiabank Covered Bond Guarantor Limited Partnership with the calculation date 29 September 2021. The document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: WAG chair buys after IPO; ITM non-exec also buys

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Polar Capital Holdings PLC - asset manager - Non-Executive Director Andrew Ross buys 15,000 shares at 770.92 pence each during transaction on Thursday,...
IN BRIEF: Gresham House Strategic eyes orderly manager transition

Gresham House Strategic PLC - investor in smaller UK public companies - Proposes "hold and maintain" deal with current investment manager Gresham House Asset Management Ltd to ensure smooth transition to new manager Harwood Capital LLP. Says deal with current manager will last until Harwood approved as new manager by UK watchdog. Says Gresham House Asset Management has not agreed to transitional deal, having invoiced company for a GBP2.6 million performance fee earlier this week. Gresham House Asset Management wants a further fee for a hold and maintain period, but Gresham House has not agreed to this request.
