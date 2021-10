Aries-This week you may be tempted to act on impulse. Surprise, surprise. This is your sign to play the long game and learn that your first impulse is not always the best choice. Think about how your decisions will affect you in the long run and, more importantly, how others will perceive you. If you always react on impulse, your enemies will always know how to bring you down.

