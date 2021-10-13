9 investment influencers you should follow

Investing is a risky endeavor. You need to keep track of so many things that the process can be overwhelming — even for seasoned investors.

Some people rely on investment newsletters to get up-to-date information about the stock market or general trading advice. However, many more rely on social media accounts run by well-known investors with whom they can interact directly.

For those who want to start investing but don’t know where to begin, here are the top nine investment influencers, who will guide you through this journey.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Elon Musk — the founder of Tesla — also founded SpaceX, PayPal and SolarCity, among other successful ventures. He is a genius who has done much to shape the world as we know it. Musk has a lot of insight into what is going on in the economy and how technology will continue to change how we think about business.

If you’re investing in Tesla stock or Dogecoin, then you should follow Elon on Twitter. Musk is a sage to his 60+ million followers and one of the most prominent cryptocurrency influencers today. He is so influential that a single tweet can make Tesla’s stock move 5% or more in a single day. After being sued by short-sellers, Musk reached an agreement with the SEC not to tweet anything that would affect Tesla stock. Shortly after that, he tweeted that he felt Tesla stock was too high, which sent shares crashing more than 10%.

Following Musk’s whims on Twitter can be profitable — if you play your cards right.

Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood)

Catherine D. Wood is the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK, an investment adviser registered with the SEC in January 2014. As the company’s CIO, Wood oversaw the creation of ARK’s investment strategy and mindset, and she has final responsibility for investment decisions.

She is no stranger to managing large portfolios. Before founding ARK, she managed over $5 billion as CIO of Global Thematic Strategies at AllianceBernstein. She also worked for 18 years with Jennison Associates LLC as chief economist and has managed several other high-profile portfolios throughout the years.

With over 1 million followers on Twitter, Wood is undoubtedly one of the most influential female figures in the world of investing.

Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki)

American businessman and best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki is best known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” He has dedicated his life to investing and to teaching others how to do the same. Kiyosaki is a public figure who doesn’t shy away from voicing his opinions about the economy.

In addition to “Rich Dad Poor Dad” he is a co-author of two other influential books: “Midas Touch: Why Some Entrepreneurs Get Rich—and Why Most Don’t” with Donald Trump; and “Why We Want You to Be Rich.” He also has self-published four real-estate investment guidebooks, so it’s safe to say that he’s an experienced voice offering more relevant advice than many others who claim to be financial influencers.

The founder of Rich Global LLC and the Rich Dad Company, Kiyosaki has slowly but steadily grown a large following, including 1.7 million followers on Twitter and over 2 million on his YouTube channel, The Rich Dad Channel.

Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath)

Chamath Palihapitiya is an American businessman and venture capitalist. He joined Facebook as the vice president of user growth in 2007 and helped it turn into the social media giant it is today. He then left Facebook to found his venture capital firm, The Social+Capital Partnership, now known simply as Social Capital. Chamath also invested in various start-ups, including Uber, Box, and Spotify.

As one of the most influential figures in Silicon Valley, Chamath has been featured on various TV shows, including Bloomberg West and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” and is regarded as one of the big FinTwit influencers of our time.

Humphrey Yang (@humphreytalks)

The FinTwit space is full of influencers—think Elon Musk and Dave Portnoy—but there’s another social media platform that isn’t nearly as crowded. Humphrey Yang is, without a doubt, the clearest example of a FinTok influencer, a TikToker with a huge following that pumps out content about personal finance. Having over 2.3 million followers is a testament to the quality of content Humphrey publishes. His is probably the best TikTok account you can follow for personal finance advice.

Since TikTok is mostly targeted at youth, Humphrey’s content is sometimes overly simplified. Even so, he frequently posts content on investments and stocks, entrepreneurship and money management that pretty much anyone can benefit from.

Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente)

Yes, Dave Portnoy is notoriously famous for founding Barstool Sports, but he is also well-known for his online persona “El Presidente” and representing what it means to be a bro. Portnoy’s content has been known to cause controversy over the years because of its often misogynistic nature and some Stoolies (Barstool Sports’ fans) attacking various media personalities, including ESPN reporter Sam Ponder.

But Dave isn’t all about sports. He’s also a very successful trader with more than 2.5 million followers on Twitter. He set up the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF, which chooses stocks based on social media sentiment.

Dave’s predictions have proven to be true time and time again, which is why so many people are always trying to figure out what he’s investing in.

John Bollinger (@bbands)

If you’ve ever traded before, odds are you’ve used Bollinger Bands in technical analysis to know when share prices are significantly high or low. Well, meet the man behind the band. John Bollinger invented the bands in 1980, and they’re a standard in almost all trading platforms today — used to send buy and sell signals to traders.

Bollinger Bands are his most well-known contributions to the world of trading, but he also founded Bollinger Capital Management, Inc., which is a portfolio management firm that’s based on technical analysis.

Bollinger also keeps in touch with a significant following of around 200K people on Twitter, where he shares advice and news on current events that might affect stock prices.

Taylor Price (@pricelesstay)

Taylor Price is yet another example of how personal finance influencers exploit TikTok and carve a niche for themselves on the dance-moves platform. With over one million followers, Price has established her brand by dispensing financial advice on topics that range from budgeting to sales to investment. Hers is not the type of account experienced traders or investors look to for information, but it’s quickly becoming a go-to source of easily digestible tips on how to start investing for the new generations.

As the CEO of her financial education platform, TAP Intuit, Taylor helps break down complex topics and calculations by using fun, short and engaging videos. For example, she explains the ins and outs of hardware wallets and investing in popular assets such as cryptos.

Josh Brown (@Downtown)

Joshua Brown is a New York City-based financial advisor who runs a financial blog called The Reformed Broker and is CEO at Ritholtz Wealth Management.

Brown helps people align their investments with their financial goals and manages their portfolios. Clients of Ritholtz Wealth Management range from high net-worth households to charitable foundations, as well as younger investors who can use the Liftoff automated advisor as a simple, low-cost alternative to a professionally managed portfolio.

Brown is well-known for his blog, but he has also published the book “Backstage Wall Street,” which gives an inside look into how public companies work. He’s constantly on Twitter, where he has a large following of over a million. His posts focus on investing in real estate, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and other topics relevant to investors.

The bottom line

Social media influencers are a dime-a-dozen; good ones specializing in personal finance and investing advice are rare. What do they all have in common? A large following and a strong background in business and investing. Whether through Twitter posts or TikTok videos, the nine people on this list offer some great insight into the world of investing regardless of your financial goal.