WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT

A Sutherlin woman was jailed following an alleged assault incident on Monday. A report from Sutherlin Police said just before 5:00 p.m. 23-year old Natalie Schriner became upset with a man in the 100 block of Camas Court in Sutherlin. She allegedly began hitting him in the face and pulling on his hair while he laid on the couch. Schriner then reportedly retrieved a knife from the kitchen and told another man in the home that she was going to stab the first victim. The second man restrained her and took the knife from her. The report said in the process, Shriner bit that man on the forearm. The incident took place in the presence of a child.