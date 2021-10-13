Team approach guides patients through cancer

Radiation oncologist Dr. Brian Karlovits talks about breast cancer treatment options available with new technology at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute.

VERNON TOWNSHIP — A team approach at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute is key to guiding patients from a cancer diagnosis through treatment and into survivorship, according to staff members at the facility.

Team members, consisting of dozens of staff and backed by equipment worth millions of dollars, spend not just long periods of time working with patients but guiding them through an often intense process that, for many with breast cancer, can involve about 18 months of regular treatments, according to Betsy Brown, director of oncology services.

Over that time, Brown said, “They become like family.”

Despite the bond that forms, one goal for a radiation oncologist like Dr. Brian Karlovits, who has worked at the institute since 2019, is for the team to be largely forgotten.

Coming in the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, such a goal may seem elusive at best, especially for those now dealing with the disease in either themselves or loved ones. But Karlovits doesn’t have to look far for an example of what he means. One of the longest-surviving breast cancer patients he knows is his mother.

“Having had cancer, what happens afterwards?” he asked during a recent tour of the institute located just north of Meadville Medical Center’s Vernon Place facility. “I like to tell my patients a story about my mom because she’s a 40-plus-year cancer survivor now. The only time she remembers that she had cancer is when she goes back for her mammogram.

“That’s the way I want it,” he added.

Even as soon as Karlovits made the point, however, he acknowledged that with decades of check-ups to monitor for recurrence, the memory of cancer’s impact is unlikely to fade entirely.

Stressful as they may be, mammograms remain one of the most important tools in the fight against breast cancer. By the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the message may sound like a cliche that has been heard a million times before, but that doesn’t make it any less relevant.

The five-year survival rate for breast cancer diagnosed at any stage is about 90 percent, according to the American Cancer Society. In other words, women with the disease are 90 percent as likely as women without it to survive at least five years after it is detected.

“But if you catch it early enough — for localized disease, it’s basically 99 percent survival,” Karlovits said. “That’s why doing your screening is so key.”

Survival rates are high, but so is the incidence rate: Nearly 13 percent of U.S. women — just over 1 in every 8 — are diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives, according to the latest data from the National Cancer Institute. Men get it too, though at a far lower rate — about 1 in 800.

Even with those numbers, Dr. Gurleen Pasricha said, every patient is different and treatment is individualized in a variety of ways. When patients are referred to the institute, typically after a mammogram produces abnormal results, they see a medical oncologist like Pasricha first for a clinical exam to determine the stage of the cancer.

From there, Pasricha described “a three-prong approach to best make them cancer free and then keep them cancer free.”

In addition to medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons represent the third prong of the response. Treatment may begin with chemotherapy, to shrink the disease before removing affected tissue surgically, or the chemotherapy may follow surgery, Pasricha said. Local treatment of the cancer typically calls for radiation therapy; that’s followed by maintenance treatment from a medical oncologist like Pasricha, which can last up to five years with regular follow-ups usually lasting 10 years, she said.

Beginning soon — possibly later this month, if ongoing preparation goes well — patients receiving radiation therapy will benefit from the oncology treatment team’s newest equipment, the approximately $2.5 million linear accelerator installed recently. The accelerator generates the radiation used to destroy cancer cells.

Earlier this year, excavating equipment began making way for the addition that houses the accelerator. Earlier this month, inside the completed vault, with walls ranging from 3 to 6 feet thick to prevent radiation from escaping, a container of water rested on a robotically controlled table in the center of the room.

The “fish tank,” as Karlovits called it, was being used as a target during the four- to six-week process of fine tuning the device’s radiation delivery. Ushering visitors into the newest part of the institute, Karlovits resembled a youngster excited to show off a fancy new gift — which in a way, it was. The Meadville Medical Center Foundation’s “Accelerating Hope” campaign last year donated more than $700,000 toward the purchase of the machine.

Once the team’s physicists determine that everything works as intended, patients will take the place of the fish tank — and they’ll receive quicker, more accurate and ultimately more effective radiation treatments. Once on the table, patients are more likely to notice the images of blue skies and green trees installed over the ceiling light fixtures than the beams of photons entering their bodies as part of the stereotactic ablative radiotherapy being administered.

From the patient’s point of view, physicist Eric Ramsay said, “all the machine does is buzz — you don’t know what’s coming out.”

Of course, patients don’t have to know the physics behind the buzz. Like the many details involved in guiding people through cancer diagnosis and into survivorship, from the design of treatments all the way down to the light fixtures, that’s for the team at the Barco Institute to remember.

