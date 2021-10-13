CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Echo Dot 4th Gen is almost back at its Prime Day price

By Thomas Deehan
TrustedReviews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best small smart speakers you can get right now, the Echo Dot 4th Gen, has plummeted back down to £29.99 from its original price of £49.99. This discounted rate is almost as low as the brief £24.99 lightning deal that was available for the Echo Dot during Prime Day earlier this year. If you missed out on that deal however and you’re not in the mood to wait until Black Friday, then this is a great opportunity to swipe the smart speaker on the cheap.

