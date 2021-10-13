TODAY ONLY: Stack Kimpton’s “not so secret sale” with an Amex offer for big savings

The American Express (AMEX) Platinum card is transforming from being intended for the jet-setter crowd to a lifestyle card with the addition of several non-travel benefits. The personal Platinum card carries a steep $695 annual fee. While the card is marketed to those who can afford the luxury items advertised in the Departures magazine that’s included with your card membership, many benefits of the Platinum card can help travelers who aren’t in the top 0.01 percent. One of those benefits is access to several different types of airport club lounges. It can be hard to keep track of which lounges the card will get you into and the requirements for each, thus the need for this post. To clarify, access to lounges is a perk of the Personal Platinum, Business Platinum and variants of these cards.

