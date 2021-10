Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell has announced his retirement from the band after a “chaotic” performance at a wine and beer festival in Upstate New York. One fan uploaded footage of the performance to TikTok where it has since gone viral, showing an inebriated Harwell that was threatening fans, forgetting the lyrics to songs, and stumbling on stage. According to Variety, the 54-year-old singer has been battling with substance abuse and health issues including cardiomyopathy and Wernicke’s encephalopathy — a disorder that affects speech, memory, and motor functions.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO