Probably the worst performer in LSE today...holding for long term but obviously it feels bad. The price action is being dominated by hedge funds who push SP down constantly and relentlessly, i think this is not going to change unless there is a catalyst such as a good outcome in court case, there was a very negative article from Motley Fool in the weekend claiming that, even in the best case scenario of full theatres, the servicing of debt could erode the profits, thats music for hedge funds and shorters. I am long at 70 in large size, i must admit i am very nervous to be against a bunch of accounts using leverage to push prices down. Of course it may reverse and generate a short covering rally but unless we have a positive catalyst in addition to box office i suspect the pressure will continue.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO