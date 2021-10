school lunch (anaumenko - stock.adobe.com)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South is providing free meals for kids this fall.

Kids 18 and under can get free 7-day meal packs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the YMCA.

Meals are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

