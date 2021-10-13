CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Coming Together in Song Concert postponed

By Kay Johnson
crowrivermedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a second straight year, Common Cup Ministry's annual November concert — Coming Together in Song — is postponed. Future possibilities include a spring outdoor concert on the stage at West River Park. Watch the Leader for more information, or call Common Cup at 320-587-2213.

