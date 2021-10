A teen has been charged with the death of a newborn whose body was found in a trash can outside a Forest Street home last year. The 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time, is charged as a juvenile with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree desecrating human remains, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The teen’s case will be heard in family court.

