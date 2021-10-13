Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel Feud Is No More, Confirms Actor

If you’re a fan of Dwayne Johnson, there’s a chance that you might be a fan of his work as a professional wrestler. And if that’s the case, you’re probably pretty entertained by the shit-talking that goes on between himself and Vin Diesel, dating back years now. Well, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson goes into the falling out between Diesel and himself on the set of the ‘Fast & Furious’ films, and why it’s unlikely the two are ever going to be friends.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO