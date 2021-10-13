CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel Feud Is No More, Confirms Actor

By Imogen Donovan
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dwayne Johnson confirmed that his rivalry with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel has been laid to rest after the two had a "meeting of clarity" over their differences. Here's a sprinkling of context for those of us who don't diarise former wrestlers' every moment and movement. In 2016, after the end of production on The Fate of the Furious, Johnson posted a photo to Instagram to congratulate the women he worked with on the film, who included Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Debuts First Look at DC Anti-Hero

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has finally come to life. After over a decade of development, fans finally got a first look at “Black Adam,” the feature film starring Johnson as the DC Comics anti-hero and sworn nemesis of Shazam! Johnson unveiled the teaser on Saturday to open DC Fandome, the virtual fan event designed to promote the vast ecosystem of entertainment based on DC Comics superheroes. Along with Johnson’s character, “Black Adam” also focuses on the members of the Justice Society: Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, who can fly thanks to his special metal wings; Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can control his...
MOVIES
extratv

Dwayne Johnson Gets Candid About His ‘Meeting of Clarity’ with Vin Diesel Amid Beef

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sat down with Vanity Fair contributor Chris Heath and set the record straight about his past beef with Vin Diesel. Johnson joined Diesel’s “Fast and Furious” franchise as Luke Hobbs with the fifth film, “Fast Five.” A feud started brewing between the two and by the eighth installment, “The Fate of the Furious,” they were no longer acting in the same scenes together.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Dwayne Johnson Details “Philosophical” Differences Between Himself & Vin Diesel Which Have Fueled Their Feud

If you’re a fan of Dwayne Johnson, there’s a chance that you might be a fan of his work as a professional wrestler. And if that’s the case, you’re probably pretty entertained by the shit-talking that goes on between himself and Vin Diesel, dating back years now. Well, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson goes into the falling out between Diesel and himself on the set of the ‘Fast & Furious’ films, and why it’s unlikely the two are ever going to be friends.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Charlize Theron
Wrestling World

The Rock Speaks About His Problems with Vin Diesel

The Rock and Vin Diesel have co-starred in several movies in the past, and The Rock recently spoke about his problems with Vin Diesel. It is a well-known fact that The Rock does not like working with Vin Diesel. The Rock is currently a permanent member of the Fast and Furious Series, where Vin Diesel is the most featured star.
COMBAT SPORTS
MovieWeb

The Rock Regrets Making His Feud with Vin Diesel Public, But Meant Every Word

Action movie icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has opened up about the feud between himself and The Fate of the Furious star Vin Diesel, revealing that, while he regrets airing his grievances so publicly, he very much meant what he said. Asked whether the outburst had been caused by anything in particular, the actor replied, "Nothing specific happened, just the same old shit. And that just wasn't my best day."
CELEBRITIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Dwayne Johnson, Daniel Craig, Dorothy Steel and More!

BLACK ADAM: Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam is showing his face. After a decade of development, fans are getting a look at Johnson as the DC Comics anti-hero and enemy of Shazam! He shared the look on Twitter over the weekend. DANIEL CRAIG CRASHES SNL: Rami Malek admitted on Saturday Night...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Vanity Fair
HollywoodLife

The Rock’s Daughters: Meet Dwayne Johnson’s Three, Sweet Kids

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the proud father of three daughters, including Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. Find out more about them here. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, is a household name across the globe, with great success as a wrestler, actor, and businessman. The beloved Hollywood figure has another important job: to be a loving and caring father to his three children, Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. The Jumanji actor definitely takes his job seriously, recently sitting down with People ahead of Father’s Day to discuss how grateful he is to care for three amazing daughters.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
whio.com

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson through the years

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Dwayne Johnson is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage) (JB Lacroix/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Soap Opera Stars Welcome Baby Boy

Two beloved soap opera stars are celebrating a new milestone in their lives. Hollyoaks' Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who portrayed Kim Butterfield and Jesse Donovan on the British soap opera, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Little Asa Sean Wood's arrival followed the May 2021 announcement from his parents that they were expecting.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

How Did Zach & Tori Roloff Afford A Million Dollar House?!

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff recently revealed that they moved to Washington! The couple shared their exciting news on social media with a photo of themselves leaving their old home behind. They also posted a snap of their family of four, plus their dog Murphy, sitting on their new porch. They seem thrilled to be in their new house, but of course, there’s a lot of work to be done.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy