Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel Feud Is No More, Confirms Actor
Dwayne Johnson confirmed that his rivalry with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel has been laid to rest after the two had a "meeting of clarity" over their differences. Here's a sprinkling of context for those of us who don't diarise former wrestlers' every moment and movement. In 2016, after the end of production on The Fate of the Furious, Johnson posted a photo to Instagram to congratulate the women he worked with on the film, who included Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez.www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0