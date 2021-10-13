CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils in the Details - 10/13/21: We Have a Roster Edition

By Nate Pilling
Cover picture for the articleSportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports on Mackenzie Blackwood: “New Jersey opens Friday at home against Chicago. There is hope MacKenzie Blackwood will consider getting his vaccination beforehand. The goalie, the team’s lone unvaccinated player, said Sunday, ‘I’m probably going to be getting the shot in the next couple of weeks.’ There was one previous appointment set up in September, but he wasn’t ready to do it when the date hit.” [Sportsnet]

Comments / 0

