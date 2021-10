Elvis Presley may have been the king of rock 'n' roll, but when it came to his finances, he made pretty poor decisions. Elvis was known for his lavish lifestyle, often spending a substantial amount on material items for himself, friends, and family. Money aside, he also spent a lot of time with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, whom he had with his wife of six years Priscilla Presley. Sadly, Elvis wasn't able to watch Lisa Marie grow up as he died from a heart failure on August 16, 1977, per Biography. Lisa Marie was just 9 years old.

