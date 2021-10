First up, we need to get into the conclusion of last night's final Battle between Team Kelly's Jeremy Rosado and Jershika Maple. Kelly Clarkson selected Jeremy as the winner and both John Legend and Ariana Grande pushed their buttons in an attempt to steal Jershika. Ultimately, she decides to join Team Legend. Let's also chat quickly about the two Battles that we only get glimpses of tonight. Team Blake's LiBianca and Tommy Edwards duke it out on "Save Your Tears (Remix)" by The Weeknd and Voice's very own Ariana Grande, and in the end Blake Shelton thinks LiBianca's tone is just too good to let go and she wins the Battle. For Team Kelly, Carolina Alonso and Xavier Cornell perform Kali Uchis "Telepatía" and Kelly decides she wants to keep Xavier Cornell on her team because not only is he versatile, but she believes he's "going to surprise people" going forward. Elsewhere, we have three major Battles to get into.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO