Golf

How to watch the 2021 CJ Cup: TV schedule, streaming, tee times

By Kevin Cunningham
Golf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Tour sticks around in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 CJ Cup at The Summit Club. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Due to the pandemic, for the second year in a row the CJ Cup will be played far away from its normal location. Usually hosted at South Korea’s Nine Bridges, the tournament was temporarily moved to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas in 2020. This year’s event will be contested at a different Vegas course: The Summit Club.

