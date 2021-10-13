CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Expert: How does the fight between Abbott and Biden affect Texas employers?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
 5 days ago
How does the fight between Abbott and Biden affect Texas employers? Photo credit USA Today Images/IMAGN

Governor Abbott's out with an executive order banning mask mandates, setting up a legal fight with the White House. The Biden Administration has told all companies with more than 100 employees to adopt vaccine requirements for their employees. So what's a business to do?

On Ask the Expert we put that question to Paul Seegert with PCS Advisers, a healthcare benefits consulting firm.

Everyday on the KRLD Afternoon News, we ask the experts what you want to know. Send us your questions or topic suggestions to Questions@krld.com. Hear the answer at 4:40 p.m.

