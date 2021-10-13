Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Garvin, Grady, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; Grady; McClain The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 606 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lindsay, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Purcell, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Wayne, Erin Springs and Payne. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH