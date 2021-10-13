Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
