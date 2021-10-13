Salt and Vinegar Chicken Wings Recipe
1 bunch cilantro, stems only (leaves reserved for another day) 1 bunch dill, stems only (fronds reserved for another day) Make the dip: Cover raw cashews with boiling water in a medium heat-proof bowl and let sit for 5 minutes, then strain. Combine the cashews with ¾ cup|177 ml hot water, the garlic, chili crisp, and cilantro and dill stems in the bowl of a blender. Puree until smooth and creamy, adding more water if needed. Season with salt, vinegar, and sugar to taste. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.www.vice.com
Comments / 0