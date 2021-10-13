CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Tired of Making Smoothies? Here's What You Can Eat Instead

By Sarah Crow
EatThis
EatThis
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7MDE_0cPlnuNm00
Shutterstock / Just Life

Whether you're using them as a substitute for your usual breakfast or enjoying them as a snack between meals, smoothies are a quick and easy way to load your meals with essential vitamins and minerals.

However, if you're breaking out your blender day in and day out to make the same meal over and over, even the tastiest smoothies can start to get tiring.

Fortunately, even if you're sick of smoothies, there are plenty of other easy ways to make a quick and easy breakfast or snack that packs all the essential nutrients you're looking for.

If you're looking for an easy way to replace your go-to smoothie, registered dietitian Courtney D'Angelo, MS, RD, author at Fit Healthy Momma, says that eating oatmeal is a great way to enjoy similar benefits as smoothies while staying full and healthy all day long.

What are the benefits of eating oatmeal?

It's not just your taste buds that may enjoy your switch from smoothies to oatmeal.

"Oatmeal is one of the best sources of fiber, which can help keep you full longer, helps with the digestive system, and helps lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels," explains D'Angelo.

In fact, a 2012 study published in the British Journal of Nutrition found that eating oat products over a six-week period reduced study subjects' levels of LDL cholesterol by 18%.

What should you add to your oatmeal for maximum benefit?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IthS8_0cPlnuNm00
Shutterstock / Ekaterina Markelova

If you want to make your oatmeal not only more palatable, but healthier, D'Angelo recommends adding bananas and raspberries to your recipe.

"If you mix in fruits such as bananas and raspberries, you're adding more vitamins and antioxidants," D'Angelo explains. "Bananas are great for potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C. Raspberries are a great antioxidant fruit that can help with inflammation, gut health and the omega-3 fatty acids in raspberries can help prevent heart disease," D'Angelo adds, citing a 2010 review published in Nutrition Reviews.

In fact, the combination may even help boost your weight loss efforts, research suggests.

A 2016 study published in the Journal of Berry Research found that mice fed high-fat, high-sugar diets who were then given raspberries or raspberry phytochemical supplementation had less weight gain and reduced rates of obesity. Similarly, a 2016 study published in Nutrients found that, among a group of overweight and obese adults with type 2 diabetes, adding oat products to their diet over a 30-day period lowered their blood sugar levels, lowered blood lipids, and promoted weight loss.

For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Dietitian

When you were nineteen, you may have gotten away with scarfing down multiple slices of pizza and washing them down with a few beers without much trouble. However, as you grow older, you may begin to notice that the dietary choices you make can have a negative effect on your body.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Best Smoothie to Drink, Says Dietitian

Sipping on a smoothie is one of the best ways to sneak in some good-for-you nutrients without having to sit down for a full meal. For busy folks who are on the go, sipping on a blended concoction of fruits, veggies, and other goodies can help keep energy levels up and the hunger pangs at bay.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

4 New Dinner Recipes You Should Try This Week

Eat This, Not That! is reader-supported and every product we feature is independently vetted by our editors. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. We can all agree that we're never not looking for new dinner recipe ideas. After all, how many times can you cook mac and cheese before getting bored? Luckily, we're here to help. We got a peek at Thrive Market's new cookbook, Healthy Living Made Easy, which features over 60 easy recipes that can all be made in under 30 minutes, and found some stellar recipes that will surely help you out of your cooking rut. With this shoppable cookbook (the first of its kind!), you can scan the QR code at the bottom of each recipe and you'll be able to shop some of the essential ingredients you'll need directly from Thrive Market's website.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Smoothies#Vitamins#Food Drink#Nutrition Reviews
GreenMatters

Here’s What You Can Do With All Those Gourds, Once Fall Is Over

It's finally that time of year when we're all chugging PSLs, planning our next trips to the apple orchard, and — of course — decorating for spooky season. And although we love spooky commercial Halloween décor, gourds are a simple-yet-festive, cheap, and easy supermarket purchase. But once autumn comes to an end, can you eat gourds?
HOME & GARDEN
Great Bend Post

KRUG: You are what you eat

Perhaps you have heard the saying “You are what you eat.” As I visited with 7th grade students in their Skills for Adolescence class this week, I shared the importance of making healthy food choices now in order to avoid the onset of chronic conditions as they age. They already knew some of the important concepts of avoiding highly processed foods with added fats, sodium, and sugar. Besides making healthy food choices, I emphasized that regular physical activity is necessary to keep their body healthy too.
NUTRITION
CNET

Here's what to eat after you see No Time to Die: Scrambled Eggs James Bond

James Bond creator Ian Fleming included this deceptively simple recipe as an obscure addition to US editions of his nonfiction travel book Thrilling Cities. It's a nice reprieve from the overtrodden world of caviar and Vespers for the Bond fan. Fleming loved scrambled eggs, perhaps too much considering his death...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
purewow.com

Can You Eat Keto at Chick-Fil-A? Yep, Here are 10 Delicious Options

Maybe you’re in desperate need of a road trip lunch or you just really like chicken nuggets (same), when you suddenly start dreaming of Chick-Fil-A. But there’s a catch: You’re trying out the ketogenic diet—you know, the high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carb eating plan that could help you lose weight. The good news? Chicken is totally keto-friendly. The not-so-good news is that it’s the other stuff at this fast food spot (like breading, buns and French fries) that’s less likely to fit into your diet. No worries, friend. We’ve scoped out the menu ahead of time to make eating keto at Chick-Fil-A a delight.
FITNESS
IFLScience

Here’s What Happens When You Eat Mostly Ultra-Processed Foods For A Month

Recent surveys have indicated that children in some developed countries now receive two-thirds of their calories from ultra-processed foods, leading to concerns over a lack of research into the impact that such a diet can have on physiology. To fill this knowledge gap, British doctor Chris van Tulleken recently switched to a diet consisting of 80 percent ultra-processed foods for 30 days, resulting in an array of negative changes to his body and brain.
NUTRITION
arcamax.com

Here’s What You Can Do With Extra Weed

Extra weed is usually stored for future use, but if you’re going away on a trip or simply want to do something different with it, there are several things you can do. While it’s rare that you have weed laying around your house that you simply don’t want to smoke, it can happen, especially when you harvest your own marijuana or suddenly find yourself with a lot of weed. Leftover weed can always be stored in glass jars and dark places for later use, but, if you want to get creative with your extras, there’s a lot of fun stuff you can do with your remainders, providing different experiences to compliment your cannabis highs.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

What Are Puffball Mushrooms And Can You Eat Them?

TikTok has revealed a ton of exciting culinary trends over the years. Feta pasta, pesto eggs, protein coffee, and so many more foods have picked up a ton of traction thanks to this social media platform. But not every TikTok food trend is a fully formed recipe, and one notable ingredient that has recently taken the website by storm. TikTokers can't get enough of puffball mushrooms, massive white mushrooms that look like clouds. One video shows someone pulling one of these massive mushrooms out of a bag, then pan-frying and basting the fungus in butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

I Tried Making Squid Game's Dalgona Candy—Here's What You Need to Know

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Like pretty much everyone else, my family binged Netflix's runaway hit, Squid Game, in record time. And like pretty much everyone else (or at least, the TikTok universe), I decided I wanted to try the dalgona candy that features prominently in the third episode of the show.
TV & VIDEOS
MindBodyGreen

What This Supermodel Eats In A Day & Her Go-To Post-Workout Smoothie

We've always believed that taking care of your mind, body, and skin starts internally—with a balanced, nutritious diet that feeds your body all the essentials it needs to stay healthy. Of course, a lot else comes into play (moving your body, how you treat your skin externally, and your mental health practices), but a good meal is a great place to start.
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

Costco Members Share The 15 Healthiest Snacks You Need Right Now

Costco is like a mini treasure trove of goodies. But like any treasure trove, unless you know what you're looking for, you have to be willing to dig a bit to find the good stuff—especially when it comes to finding convenient, healthy Costco snacks. With so many shelves and so many options, it can be difficult to pinpoint some healthy snack options that you can count on.
FOOD & DRINKS
PopSugar

Love Sweetgreen's Green Goddess Ranch Dressing? Here's How You Can Make It at Home

If you're a fan of Sweetgreen, you're in luck. The salad chain recently revealed how to make its beloved green goddess ranch dressing on TikTok, so naturally, we had to try it out. The dressing — which is perfectly creamy and herby — is a key ingredient in the restaurant's Blackened Catfish Bowl and Super Green Goddess Salad. And now, thanks to the recipe reveal, you can pair it with any salad that you make at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Can You Eat on the Master Cleanse?

Also called the lemonade diet, the Master Cleanse diet is a juice fast used to promote fast weight loss. Over 3-10 days, you are allowed only to consume liquids and no solids. Although it is believed to cleanse the system of toxins and impurities, there is no scientific evidence to back these claims.
DIETS
Bangor Daily News

If you aren’t eating acorns, here’s why you should start

Story by Jenna Rozelle. Jenna is a wild foods educator, writer and outdoor enthusiast. She offers guidance to people and businesses who want to safely and ethically incorporate wild foods into their lives. She lives in southwestern Maine, where she and her husband care for their homestead and plant nursery, Thickery Pricket Farm. Find her at jennarozelle.com.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

6 Ways to Make Healthy 'Beef' Jerky

People have relied on jerky for centuries as a way to preserve meat from spoiling. There are two main components necessary for making jerky: salt and heat. The salt draws out water, reducing the occurrence of bacterial growth, while the heat evaporates the water. The result is a portable, high-protein snack that's convenient to take while on the go.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
10K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy