Public Health

COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Oct. 13

 5 days ago

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 585, which is 59 fewer than Monday. There are 149 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 fewer than Monday. There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (8% availability) and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,117 (7% availability). The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

