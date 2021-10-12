Capital Region Water Opens Customer Service Center for Walk-Ins at New Location
On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the doors to the new Capital Region Water Customer Service Center at 3003 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA will officially open for walk-in customers. The long-awaited opening comes almost a year after purchasing the building which underwent necessary renovations for customer ease and efficiency. The new location is now the permanent home to both administrative and customer service staff.capitalregionwater.com
