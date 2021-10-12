CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Capital Region Water Opens Customer Service Center for Walk-Ins at New Location

 9 days ago

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the doors to the new Capital Region Water Customer Service Center at 3003 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA will officially open for walk-in customers. The long-awaited opening comes almost a year after purchasing the building which underwent necessary renovations for customer ease and efficiency. The new location is now the permanent home to both administrative and customer service staff.

