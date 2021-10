The Princess is here! In the trailer for the highly anticipated Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, we got a glimpse of the actress portraying the late royal on her wedding day around the 1:53 mark. While the movie, which arrives in theatres 5 Nov., focuses on one pivotal weekend in Princess Diana's life — the Christmas holiday where she decided to leave Prince Charles — the clips of her in the wedding dress are likely from a flashback.

