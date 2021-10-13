CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Southwest Gas Outlines Rationale For Questar Pipeline Acquisition

 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - Responding to a letter dated 4th October from billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, Southwest Gas Corp. (SGX) Wednesday outlined rationale for Questar Pipeline acquisition and actions that Board and management are taking to drive shareholder value. According to Southwest Gas, the Questar Pipelines acquisition signifies an increased and...

siouxlandproud.com

Natural gas pipeline project in S.D. sues landowners for easements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A natural gas company planning to replace pipeline in southeast South Dakota has negotiated easements with most landowners affected by the project after suing some in federal court. Northern Natural Gas Co. brought condemnation suits last month against the owners of 19 tracts of land.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
crossroadstoday.com

High court rejects gas company’s pipeline stay request

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has rejected a Supreme Court stay request from the St. Louis-based natural gas company Spire Inc. to allow it to keep operating a pipeline through Illinois and Missouri. Roberts did not comment Friday in refusing to temporarily pause a lower court order affecting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
naturalgasworld.com

US ruling on gas pipeline sparks winter fuel concerns: press

Spire’s STL natural gas pipeline could be closed without federal intervention. The US Supreme Court (USSC) has ruled against an appeal by a Missouri-based pipeline company to keep gas flowing through a 65-mile line, The Associated Press reported October 15. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Southwest Gas Holdings

It has been quite some time since Carl Icahn has been in the news on the activist front. That changed this week when he announced on his website that Icahn Enterprises (NYSE: IEP) is going to initiate a tender offer and proxy content for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX).
STOCKS
naturalgasworld.com

Dominion Energy finally sells Questar pipeline division

Previous efforts to sell off the network were scrapped because of competition concerns. Southwest Gas Holdings said October 5 that it entered in a definitive agreement to buy natural gas networks in the western US from Dominion Energy, a sale previously abandoned because of anti-trust issues. Southwest acquired Dominion’s Quester...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Richmond.com

Dominion Energy is selling its Questar Pipelines business for $1.975 billion after deal fell through with Berkshire Hathaway

Dominion Energy Inc. has signed an agreement to sell its Questar Pipelines business on the Wyoming-Utah border to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. The deal, announced late Tuesday afternoon, is valued at $1.975 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt. The transaction is expected to close in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Carl Icahn holds Southwest Gas stake, objects to Questar deal

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn holds a significant stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX.N) and is pushing the gas distribution company to abandon a potential acquisition and instead focus on improving its share price, a letter from the activist investor detailed on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has agreed to...
BUSINESS
WSET

East Coast pipeline spill causing trouble for Virginia gas stations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're headed to the pumps, there's a good chance you'll see some covered or some stations completely shut down. Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson, said the Products S.E. pipeline, running from Louisiana to Washington, D.C., had a spill on October 1, and we are now seeing the effects of that.
VIRGINIA STATE
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

Fuel surpasses $5 mark

The CNMI has officially surpassed the $5 mark in fuel prices, with oil companies raising their prices another 10 cents over the weekend. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
