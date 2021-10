Friendships can end in seconds and in improbable places, and for reasons that may strike either or both parties as absolutely principled. There were four of them – three women, one man. They were not close friends, not intimate friends, this quartet; but three of the four had known one another for decades and were at ease with one another, while the fourth, the relative newcomer, was so winning that she was comfortable among her companions, and they with her. They left the meeting that had brought them together this particular afternoon and together boarded the elevator that had just enough space for four.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO