B2B organizations around the globe have discovered the advantages of digitizing their payments processes. B2B advertisement firms, for example, took note of the digital-first mindset of clients who employ their services and have now reaped the many benefits of electronic payments systems. Approximately one-third of companies already incorporated B2B payments into their transaction processes as of 2020, and almost double that share said they are prioritizing the migration from checks to electronic payments for B2B clients.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO