Thank you, Mr. Galeotos, for taking a stand against repugnant email
Thank you, Mr. Galeotos, for your great WTE column on Sunday, and my apologies to Sen. Nethercott for the repugnant correspondence she received. To my mind, it's an imbalance in the perpetual rights vs. responsibilities debate. No right is absolute. Every American enjoys rights well beyond people in most of the world. However, to maintain a constructive and productive society, we need to fulfill our responsibilities to the nation and our fellow citizens.
