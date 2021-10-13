CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank you, Mr. Galeotos, for taking a stand against repugnant email

By Letter from Eric Dalton
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

Thank you, Mr. Galeotos, for your great WTE column on Sunday, and my apologies to Sen. Nethercott for the repugnant correspondence she received. To my mind, it's an imbalance in the perpetual rights vs. responsibilities debate. No right is absolute. Every American enjoys rights well beyond people in most of the world. However, to maintain a constructive and productive society, we need to fulfill our responsibilities to the nation and our fellow citizens.

