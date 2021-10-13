Richmond County high schools had half as many seniors take the SAT last year; scores climb

Richmond County schools lost almost half of their SAT test takers in the 2020-2021 school year, though school officials seem unsurprised by this. Associate Superintendent Malinda Cobb reported during a school board committee meeting on Tuesday that they saw a drop of approximately 45% in senior test takers, from the range of 807 to 831 the district saw from 2017 to the spring of 2020 down to 455.