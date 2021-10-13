CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County high schools had half as many seniors take the SAT last year; scores climb

augustachronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichmond County schools lost almost half of their SAT test takers in the 2020-2021 school year, though school officials seem unsurprised by this. Associate Superintendent Malinda Cobb reported during a school board committee meeting on Tuesday that they saw a drop of approximately 45% in senior test takers, from the range of 807 to 831 the district saw from 2017 to the spring of 2020 down to 455.

www.augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the boundary-breaking military leader and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Richmond County, GA
Government
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#Reading And Writing#Magnet Schools#Augusta University#University Of Georgia#Collegeboard
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy