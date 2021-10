Google Photos is the gallery app of choice for a lot of users since it offers a good set of features and seamlessly syncs media from all your devices. The auto-backup feature on Google Photos is a blessing if you use multiple devices, and if you own a Pixel device, you can also use the locked folders feature in the app to secure sensitive images. Recently, Google has added yet another new feature to the app that may not seem significant but can surely be helpful to a lot of people. The feature in question lets you edit the date and time of media directly on the Google Photos app.

