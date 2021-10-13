Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant’s near-impossible stat will have you in awe

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) HOW TO WATCH: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass. This game is, quite literally, without meaning. The Memphis Grizzlies will be just fine without one of their key starters. For this contest against the reigning, defending Milwaukee Bucks is not actually about winning. It is about getting players in to a rhythm for the season - for finding chemistry, and allowing for experimentation currently occurring on the practice courts of FedExForum to expand to live game reps. Especially in game one, there won’t be extended stays on the floor for stars like Ja Morant anyway. So, if Dillon Brooks is a bit banged up, why risk it?

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO