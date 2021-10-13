On Durga Ashtami, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kriti Seeks Justice from Goddess Durga For the Late Actor

On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti posted a heart-wrenching note on social media and prayed to the goddess for justice to prevail. Taking to her Twitter handle, Shweta posted a picture of Sushant and wrote, “You were, You are and You will always be our pride! Look how much love you have stirred in every heart.. they have been relentlessly fighting for you!” Ahead of Pavitra Rishta 2 Premiere, Here’s Looking at Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s Best Moments From the Earlier Season (Watch Videos).