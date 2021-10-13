Sniffin: The time I missed 'The Best Part of America' the most

Uber. Domino’s. Microsoft. These are some of the biggest brands in the world. But according to a new report, these are also the brands that receive the most hate on Twitter. The product review blog Rave Reviews used social media sentiment analysis tool SentiStrength, developed by a computer science professor at the University of Wolverhampton, to analyze more than a million tweets about 100 of the biggest global brands. It then studied the percentage of positive and negative tweets each brand received, ranking them by location and category. Some findings were to be expected: Uber—a company that has been the target of controversy, from mistreating drivers to increasing prices during the pandemic—was the most hated brand in the United States, with nearly half of all tweets being negative. But there were also some surprises in the mix: Lego, the popular toy brand, was the second most hated brand; and Domino’s, which thrived during the pandemic, was the most hated fast food brand.

