Wednesday Morning: More warm, humid weather; cold front coming soon

Today-Tomorrow: Dry weather sticks around again. Partly cloudy skies persist. More high clouds are possible today and tomorrow as Hurricane Pamela gets ripped apart off of Mexico’s Pacific Coast, with moisture streaming mostly into Texas. This will lead to possible flooding but only give us in Baton Rouge high cirrus clouds. We remain dry through Thursday. Highs in the upper-80s with high humidity. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.