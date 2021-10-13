Squid Game officially becomes most popular Netflix series ever

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Oct. 18 adds four new movies over the weekend, two of them new, one for the kids, and one of them we probably wish we never saw. At No. 1 is the Dutch World War II movie The Forgotten Battle, following the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944, which knocks the elderly bank robber film Going in Style from first to second. Making its debut at No. 7 is Scary Movie 4, just in time for some incredibly mediocre Halloween-appropriate comedy. And bringing up the rear, but worth a watch, is the Norwegian dark comedy The Trip, about a couple going through a pretty bad breakup.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO