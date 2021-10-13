CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Squid Game officially becomes most popular Netflix series ever

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just months after Bridgerton became Netflix's biggest show, another series has taken its crown – Squid Game is officially the most popular Netflix show of all time. The streamer announced the news in a tweet that read: "Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans – making it our biggest series launch ever!"

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Move Aside, Bridgerton — Squid Game Is Officially Netflix's Most-Watched Series

If you haven't noticed by now, Squid Game is kind of a big deal, and the streaming numbers prove it. After much chatter about the show's epic launch, Netflix has confirmed that the buzzy Korean drama is officially the most popular TV show to debut on the streaming service. According to Variety, Netflix said the series has been viewed by 111 million members in just 25 days since its Sept. 17 premiere — beating out Shonda Rhimes's Bridgerton series that pulled in 82 million households within the first 28 days of its release.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 18

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Oct. 18 adds four new movies over the weekend, two of them new, one for the kids, and one of them we probably wish we never saw. At No. 1 is the Dutch World War II movie The Forgotten Battle, following the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944, which knocks the elderly bank robber film Going in Style from first to second. Making its debut at No. 7 is Scary Movie 4, just in time for some incredibly mediocre Halloween-appropriate comedy. And bringing up the rear, but worth a watch, is the Norwegian dark comedy The Trip, about a couple going through a pretty bad breakup.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Play as Superman’s dog in DC League of Super-Pets the video game

The upcoming DC League of Super-Pets movie is getting its own video-game spinoff, appropriately titled DC League of Super-Pets: The Aventures of Krypto and Ace. Announced at DC Kids FanDome, The Adventures of Krypto and Ace looks like an on-rails shooter that's set in Metropolis, where players take on the role of Krypto, Superman's dog. Krypto flies over Metropolis shooting lasers at robots and getting XP for each successful hit, with what looks like a melee option for some close-quarters combat. Ace refers to Batman's dog, Ace the Bat-Hound, who isn't anywhere to be seen in this trailer but is definitely involved in some way. Perhaps players will get a different on-rails (and likely on the ground) experience on Ace-themed levels, but we'll have to wait to learn more about the upcoming game's features.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Squid Game#Immediate Media
GamesRadar+

Marvel removes multiple "untitled" movies from release schedule

Multiple major Marvel movies have been delayed by Disney and some have been removed from the release schedule altogether. Three "untitled Marvel movies" no longer have release dates, while the majority of Marvel's named slate have all been delayed, including Doctor Strange 2 (now May 6, 2022), Thor 4 (July 8, 2022), Black Panther 2 (November 11, 2022), The Marvels (February 17, 2023), and Ant-Man 3 (July 28, 2023).
MOVIES
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

5 reasons to play Crysis Remastered Trilogy

The stealth. The suit. The sexy voice telling you ‘cloak engaged.’ It’s all back and better than before in the Crysis Remastered trilogy, out October 15 on next-gen consoles and PC. Here are five reasons to suit up all over again. 1. One suit, ALL the play styles. If the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
GamesRadar+

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is great for fighting fans but just okay for Nicktoons fans

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl frustrates the hell out of me. Fighting game fans will love it. I've never been good at fighting games, you see. During my tenure as a college student, I played a ton of Super Smash Bros. Brawl while definitely, completely sober and it was always a messy affair. Every time I played, my friends were offered an unsolicited peek into my psyche. They'd look on in horror as I threw hissy fits, not unlike the ones you see in grocery store aisles, when a four-year-old is firmly told "no" to an economy-sized bag of candy corns. Fighting games may not be my thing, but I can definitely tell a good one from a bad one – the good ones have all the features that serve as a reminder of my shortcomings.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

First Aquaman 2 behind-the-scenes teaser lands at DC FanDome

The first teaser for Aquaman 2, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has debuted at DC FanDome. In the behind-the-scenes clip, which features a mixture of on-set footage and scenes from the movie itself, Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry, AKA Aquaman (and he apologizes for the four-year wait for the sequel). We can see a glimpse of him in action, with a shot of the actor mid-fight scene. We also get a look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta in a new suit and Amber Heard, who's back as Mera.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Acquires ‘Children Ruin Everything’ for U.S. Streaming Release

Roku has acquired Children Ruin Everything, a forthcoming eight-episode series created by Schitt’s Creek co-executive producer Kurt Smeaton, for an exclusive U.S. streaming release. Children Ruin Everything is the first half-hour comedy acquired by Roku after its takeover of the Quibi library earlier this year. As part of an agreement with the production company New Metric Media, which is the exclusive sales agent for the series, Children Ruin Everything will stream exclusively in the U.S. on The Roku Channel as part of the 2022 Roku Originals lineup. Bell Media Distribution holds the international rights for the series, which will air on CTV in Canada. The series stars Meaghan Rath (Being...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Leaked Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl skins are filled with cartoon throwbacks you might remember

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting a number of alternate skins calling back to classic cartoon episodes, according to a new leak. If you're a SpongeBob SquarePants fan, or even if you were an avid watcher 20 years ago and now only quote the odd one-liner with your buddies, you'll probably feel a flash of nostalgia watching this video from GhostsPumpkinSoup (via TheGamer). SpongeBob's priceless soda-drinking (turned bubble-blowing) hat, Patrick's cowboy hat, and Sandy's basketball outfit are all arriving in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl sometime in the future if this leak is authentic.
COMICS
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Zonnique Keeps It Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (Exclusive)

Zonnique Pullins has a lot on her plate, but she's handling it with grace and a smile. The 25-year-old juggles her work on Fox Soul's The Mix, motherhood and a possible return to reality TV. Sitting down for a virtual chat with ET's Deidre Behar, the singer shares how drastically her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter, Hunter, in December and began co-parenting with her beau, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. The two are happily dating as they navigate this chapter of life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Bella Thorne Transforms Into ‘The Little Mermaid’ in a Seashell Bustier & Fishtail Skirt

Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday in a festive fashion this week. The actress, who turned 24 years old on Oct. 8, shared a look into her birthday party on Instagram last night. For the celebration, Thorne and her friends all dressed up as different movie characters from her films. Thorne herself opted for a take on Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” in a seashell bustier and an iridescent fish scale-inspired skirt with fishnet tights to match, too. “There were many moments where we cried from laughing so hard. i thank my friends for being the funniest most genuine endearing people I have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy