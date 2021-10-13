Woman killed in rollover

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 44-year-old Lancaster woman was killed sometime Monday, when her car overturned and she was ejected, California Highway Patrol officers reported. She was traveling in a Chevy Tahoe, eastbound on Avenue O, west of 240th Street East, at a high rate of speed, when for an unknown reason, she veered to the right onto the dirt shoulder. She tried unsuccessfully to regain control and the SUV rolled over several times, CHP officials said.