Top Connecticut high school field hockey performances from Week 4

Shannon Ackerly, Brookfield, F, Jr.: Scored her third hat trick of the season with three goals in Brookfield’s 4-0 win over Danbury. Abby Amara, Valley Regional, M, Sr.: Had four goals and four assists last week combined in a 4-0 win over Shoreline Conference rival Westbrook and a 12-0 win over Woodstock Academy. Senior left wing Mia Alio had four goals combined last week and sophomore center forward Clara Shea added three goals and four assists.