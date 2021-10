At first, the positive results from Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 test were the only indication he had been infected. It wasn’t until a couple of days later that the symptoms erupted — like an unrelenting sinus infection that had set the upper part of his throat behind his nose ablaze. He knew right away he had lost his sense of smell. One morning he stepped into the shower, and noticed his ...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO