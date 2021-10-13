CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The most powerful person who's ever walked the face of the earth': How Mark Zuckerberg's stranglehold on Facebook could put the company at risk

By Katie Canales
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO. Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, has 55% of the company's voting shares, giving him majority power.
  • Experts say it's "a bad idea" for one person to hold so much control of a behemoth such as Facebook.
  • The notion is more profound given leaked docs that show Facebook's dismissal of its societal harm.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, holds 55% of voting shares in the company, a former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen told Congress last week.

That's significant, she said, because it's "a very unique role in the tech industry." She added, "There are no similarly powerful companies that are as unilaterally controlled." Or put more bluntly in another part of the hearing: "There is no one currently holding Mark accountable but himself."

He is, essentially, Facebook's "keyman," a person who has ultimate say in business decisions and without whom the firm would be heavily affected.

Experts told Insider that there is cause for concern around one person having control over a controversial family of platforms that affect hundreds of millions of people.

"I don't think it's a stretch to argue that Mark Zuckerberg is the most powerful person who's ever walked the face of the earth, and I think that kind of power being held by one person is generally a bad idea," said Whitney Tilson, a former hedge-fund manager and the CEO of Empire Financial Research.

Zuckerberg's outsize power has been debated for years

Company founders with majority control of a firm aren't rare. It's most prevalent in the tech world, where dual-class structures are common. Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, for example, stepped away from the giant in 2019 but remained on the board. Collectively, they still have majority control of the company.

"You typically don't have companies like GM or Ford or Bank of America that are controlled by any one investor," said Chris Haynes, an associate professor of international affairs and political science at the University of New Haven. "This is not the norm."

Proponents of the arrangement often say it allows company leaders to stay trained on long-term success without distractions from short-term pressures.

"Having a company controlled by a single person, 'the brainchild' when it comes to tech companies, it does make the company much more nimble, and they're able to really turn a dime," Haynes said, since they don't have to get a lot of investors on board to make a decision.

But it can also slow things down. Facebook lists Zuckerberg's outsize control as a potential risk factor for investors, saying it "could delay, defer, or prevent a change of control, merger, consolidation, or sale of all or substantially all of our assets that our other stockholders support."

Critics say the control can shield companies from concerns that can harm society and investors, and it can cause volatility.

"I think you're seeing that in the case of Facebook," Haynes said.

Facebook has had a rocky few weeks after documents leaked by Haugen to The Wall Street Journal showed Zuckerberg and other insiders knew the company's platforms had negative effects on the public and dismissed those concerns.

"Facebook is bigger than any religion in the history of the world, and there is 100% control residing in one man," Tilson said.

Joy Poole, a former Facebook employee who's now at the consulting firm Emergence, said lawmakers should "absolutely" explore how regulation could decide the amount of majority share CEOs have in their companies. But there may be more pressing issues.

"Mark Zuckerberg has majority control over a company with a tremendous amount of influence in the world," Poole said. "I don't believe for a minute, though, that if he had 49% control, that we would magically find answers to the complex questions we are facing here."

But last week's hearing with Haugen and her disclosure of internal documents to the US Securities and Exchange Commission could change things, Tilson said, though it's not likely.

If the SEC investigation finds that Facebook misled investors by failing to disclose research of negative harm on teens, among other findings, then the agency could demand that he step down, Tilson said.

"That would be the only way I can think of that would overcome his controlling voting shares," he said.

Comments / 178

Danny Mcmullin
5d ago

Jesus is the most powerful person to walk the face of the earth and is still in control. Dont let this earthly situations shake you. Gods got this.

Reply(14)
50
Carol Derie
5d ago

shut him down! ban him from social media so he knows and feels what he's done to others. bold enough to ban our President Trump from social media who does that? no one should have the power to take away anyone's freedom of speech...

Reply(5)
45
Vince Ray
4d ago

Facecrooks and Suckerberg has spread hate, fear, prejudice and anti science dividing and severely damaging the world!

Reply
17
The Independent

Gates denies new report he was ordered to stop ‘flirtatious’ emails to Microsoft worker when married

Bill Gates was told to stop emailing a mid-level female Microsoft employee in 2008 after top executives told him his behaviour was inappropriate, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal reported that the then-married Mr Gates was ‘flirtatious’ and propositioned the employee in the newly discovered emails. A spokesman for Microsoft, Frank Shaw, told the WSJ the emails were discovered by the company just before Mr Gates retired in 2008, and had been sent the previous year.“While flirtatious, they were not overtly sexual, but were deemed to be inappropriate,” Mr Shaw added, saying Mr Gates had proposed meeting...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Microsoft busted Bill Gates for ‘inappropriate’ emails to female staffer: report

Microsoft executives once ordered Bill Gates to stop sending flirty emails to a female subordinate, according to a new report. The alleged misbehavior occurred more than a decade before the Microsoft board learned of an affair between Gates and another female employee, which preceded Gates’ divorce and resignation from the Microsoft board.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
INTERNET
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Facebook’s potential reckoning: Social media should be held responsible for the harm it causes.

In mid-September, The Wall Street Journal published leaked internal documents from Facebook regarding the harmful effects Instagram has on teenage girls. According to the internal report, the app increases the prevalence of body image issues and suicidal thoughts among teenagers. The company even planned to introduce an Instagram for kids to rope in more users, which was recently abandoned in light of the scandal. What a shocker.
INTERNET
IBTimes

Investigation Reveals Amazon's Unscrupulous Business Practices

According to a Reuters investigation, Amazon.com in India passed off sellers’ products as its own and purposefully rigged search results in favor of its own products. This practice directly contradicts Amazon’s previous messaging about how the company does business. According to CNBC, this is not the first time Amazon has...
BUSINESS
