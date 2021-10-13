CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stricter COVID-19 policies in Democratic-led states seemed to work, a study suggests — Republican-led states saw more illness

By Erin Schumaker
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4fvr_0cPlkQv300
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York issued a mask mandate, social-distancing rules, and gathering limits in 2020. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
  • Democratic-led states had stricter COVID-19 responses and better health outcomes, a new study found.
  • States with stricter COVID-19 rules saw 8% fewer cases, on average, than states with looser policies.
  • The study's researchers said the results showed politics shouldn't influence public-health policy.

Comments / 26

Lyle Montgomery
5d ago

maybe you should consider the other effects of the mandates such as the increase in homicides, suicides, drug addiction, and the destroyed economy. you people are blind.

Reply(1)
16
ramblin Man
5d ago

their unconstitutional criminal lockdowns killed more people than it helped! just some more communist fake news propaganda

Reply
13
reelman
5d ago

They already killed most of their weak and old at the beginning. Remember when Democrat Governors put recovering COVID patients in nursing homes?

Reply
5
